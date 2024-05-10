Hailey Bieber Pregnant: Popstar Justin Bieber and Model Wife Expecting First Child as She Shows off Her Bump

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child. The 27-year-old model joyfully shared her pregnancy news with her 30-year-old singer husband, Justin, through a lovely video, debuting her baby bump while wearing a custom Saint Laurent lace wedding dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello, complemented by a flowing veil.

The star and the "Baby" hitmaker, who had recently raised concerns with a teary selfie, shared a tender kiss as they marked their announcement during an outdoor ceremony. Hailey was seen wearing a new diamond ring. According to reports, Hailey is already six months pregnant but kept the news under wraps. The couple have been married since September 2018.

Preparing for a Bigger Family

Justin, dressed in a relaxed ensemble of a backward cap, bomber jacket, and jeans, was spotted capturing his bride as she lovingly cradled her baby bump, with the video set to a fresh track by the Grammy-winning artist.

According to TMZ, Hailey is over six months along in her pregnancy.

Reality star Kendall Jenner was one of the first famous faces to leave a comment underneath the social media post. She wrote: "Ahhhh here come the tears again."

Kylie Jenner wrote: "i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh' while mom Kris Jenner wrote: 'We are so so excited can't wait can't wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian wrote: "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!" while Chrissy Teigen penned: "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 when they were introduced by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, at the premiere of Justin's documentary "Never Say Never."

Their relationship took a turn in 2016 with a brief fling amidst Justin's on-and-off decade-long romance with Selena Gomez. However, it wasn't until May 2018, after Justin and Selena parted ways for good, that Justin found solace in Hailey's arms, and they've been inseparable since.

Initial Difficulty Before Strong Bonding

Despite their strong bond, the couple has been open about their challenges, particularly in their first year of marriage, describing it as "really tough." Justin shared in a 2021 interview with GQ that their initial difficulties were rooted in "trauma" and "just lack of trust."

"There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared,'" he explained.

During the first year of marriage, the "Sorry" hitmaker confessed to feeling like he was "on eggshells," but now he asserts that he's never been more grounded. Despite their shared desire for children, Hailey voiced concerns in 2023 about the challenges of raising a family in the public eye.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends," she told the Sunday Times last year.

"I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows at a courthouse in New York City in September 2018. According to TMZ, they got married on the same day they obtained their marriage license, which was September 13.

Later, the couple reaffirmed their commitment with a second ceremony in front of their loved ones at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluffs resort in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.