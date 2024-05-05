Jeffrey Toobin: Legal Analyst Who Was Fired by New Yorker after Zoom Scandal Once Offered Money to Abort His Child After Impregnating Colleague's Daughter

Legal analyst and Zoom masturbator Jeffrey Toobin has delivered extensive commentary on CNN regarding former President Donald Trump's hush money trial on the network. However, he has faced his own controversies involving money and sex.

Much as Trump tried to buy Stormy Daniels' silence regarding an alleged affair, Toobin, 63, also allegedly once offered to cover the cost of an abortion for a lover in an attempt to keep their relationship under wraps. The married Toobin was reportedly involved in a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship for years with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of his CNN colleague Jeff Greenfield. The two then went to have sex, resulting in Casey getting pregnant.

His Checkered Past

The Daily News reported in 2010 that sources claimed that the legal scholar offered Casey "money is she had an abortion" after when she became pregnant in 2008.

Casey refused and went on to deliver the child.

Despite the birth of their son, Toobin reportedly remained firm and denied paternity, and only agreed to provide child support after being compelled to do so by a Manhattan Family Court judge, the New York Post reported.

Toobin is married to Amy McIntosh, a former executive at Verizon and the Zagat Survey, with whom he shares two children.

A second woman also allegedly accused Toobin of making lewd sexual advances toward her at a party.

Dark Past

Casey, who is now a matrimonial and family lawyer, declined to provide comment to The New York Post. Toobin managed to maintain his position at CNN despite the challenges.

However, in 2020, he was fired from the New Yorker after a tenure of 27 years due to an incident involving masturbating during a Zoom call with the organization's senior staff.

As a result of the fallout from the incident, Toobin was absent from CNN for a year before being eventually reinstated.

"It was a disaster in my life — self-inflicted, self-destructive, and something that I will regret for the rest of my life," Toobin said last year.

Rick Sanchez, a former CNN anchor who left the network in 2010 under a cloud, said that Toobin's continued presence on CNN was "typical hypocrisy that's a constant at CNN."

"They protect Toobin and others like him no matter what they have done or do, while those who don't fit their ideological position or their presumed social or pseudo intellectual status are assailed, attacked and/or eliminated. So smug, so self-satisfied! Funny, it's so easy to see, too bad they don't," Sanchez told the outlet.