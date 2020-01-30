Hailey Baldwin-Bieber it seems is not a person to turn the other cheek when people talk unkindly about her and her husband online.

Hailey, after tweeting her support for her husband after his Lyme Disease diagnosis in which she asked people to take the ailment seriously and not to comment on Justin's acne as it is just another side effect of the treatment on Jan 9, 2020, explained to her followers the reality behind her oddly shaped pinky finger yesterday through Instagram stories.

Hailey on the defensive

On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories and started posting explaining her feeling on the matter of living with the genetic disorder called 'Ectorodactyly', all with the intention of making the hurtful comments referring to fingers as "crooked and scary" to stop. The whole point of her Instagram stories was to explain to people her condition with the hopes that people will stop making fun of her deformity.

Hailey posted picture of her deformed finger

She starts with posting a picture of her left hand with the deformed finger, alongside her wedding ring, she draws attention to the pinky finger drawing a circle around it and writing, "ok let's get into the pinky conversation because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary."

Following this, she let her 24.5 million followers know the truth regarding the genetic condition by posting a screenshot of the Wikipedia page dealing with the "ectrodactyly" which states its epistemology and definition of the genetic disorder.

Alongside the screenshot of the Wikipedia article she writes, "I have this thing called Ectrodactlyl. And it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do. It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol."

Justin Bieber has also faced his fair share of trolls online who comment on even the most sensitive part of a person's life, like having Lyme disease, which causes acne and affects brain function, energy, and overall health. Luckily, Hailey responded to the haters making light of Justin's health situation of twitter earlier this month.