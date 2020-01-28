Elizabeth Hurley seems to have an everlasting youthful face and body. She has now stunned her fans with her latest Instagram photo. She is seen donning a hot pink scarlet swimsuit that has taken the internet by storm. The diva, who owns a beachwear line called the Elizabeth Hurley Beach, always treats her fans to her sultry pictures from her latest collection. Hurley is back with a better-than-ever bikini look in the latest photo on her official Instagram handle that will surely make you drool.

The business woman cum model and actor often uploads hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram handle to send fans' pulses racing. In another snap, Hurley is seen sporting a sexy bodycon white dress in which she shows off her ample cleavage. The photo has garnered over 77.4K likes and more than 1,000 comments on Instagram. The 54-year-old looks no less than 24-year-old British model Demi Rose or any other young beautiful model.

Hurley isn't shy of flaunting her assets and sexy washboard abs on social media platforms and loves to engage with her 1.5 million Instagram fans following her.

Modelling and film career

Hurley started her modelling career at the age of 29 with Estee Lauder, the same company with which she is now doing business. She then featured in several perfume ads for Lauder and was replaced by Carolyn Murphy in 2001. In April 2005, Hurley went on to open her own beachwear line.

After several modelling projects, Hurley decided to try her luck in Hollywood. In 1987, she made her debut in the film Aria, which spurred her career in movies. Passenger 57, Bedazzled, Serving Sara, Extreme Measures and Mickey Blue Eyes are some of the films in which Hurley has featured.