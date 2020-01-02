It seems as if Taylor Swift isn't the only singer to get back at her ex-boyfriends through song. Hailee Steinfeld, of "Let Me Go" fame, recently released a new song called "Wrong Direction," and fans believe it is a diss track aimed at her rumored ex-boyfriend Niall Horan. The song did not hold back, talking about how Steinfeld hated all the "hurt" she had gone through in her relationship.

Though Steinfeld and Horan never confirmed their romance, fans believe that the two dated for a year, from December 2017 to December 2018. The pair were first linked by the tabloids in February 2018 after they were photographed dancing while at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas.

It seems as if the breakup between the couple was very acrimonious, with both Steinfeld and Horan referring to the split at various points throughout the following year.

Steinfeld was open about the pain she suffered throughout the relationship

The lyrics of the song did not hold back any punches when it came to slamming her former X-Factor contestant beau.

"I don't hate you . . . I just hate all the hurt that you put me through," the song begins (via The Daily Mail).

"And that I blame myself for letting you. Did you know that I already knew? Couldn't even see you through the smoke. Lookin' back, I probably should have known, but I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone," she sang, making the first reference to Horan's alleged cheating.

"Hold me with your worst intentions, paint it as a happy ending, every time you burn me down, don't know how," she continued.

"For a moment it felt like heaven, and it's so gut-wrenchin', fallin' in the wrong direction," Steinfeld sang in the chorus.

The "wrong direction" is seen as another pointed dig at her ex, as he famously was apart of the wildly popular boyband One Direction.

Steinfeld also shaded her ex-boyfriend's character

In addition to lodging allegations of cheating, Steinfeld did not paint Horan's personality in a flattering light -- and at one point, she even called him egotistical.

"On my tip-toes, but I still couldn't reach your ego, guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind," she sang.

"Everyone thinks that you're somebody else, you've even convinced yourself," she added.

This is not the first time the former 1D star has found himself embroiled in a cheating scandal; the Ed Sheeran song "Don't" was allegedly about Ellie Goulding cheating on him with Horan.

Since splitting from Steinfeld, Horan is rumored to be dating Selena Gomez, as previously covered by The International Business Times.