After teasing fans for more than 24 hours, pop sensation, Selena Gomez has finally confirmed that she's releasing her new single and it's title is "Lose You To Love Me".The 27-year-old singing sensation is back in the game of music and she confirmed it with a post on social media platforms.

On October 18, Selena shared a monochrome image of herself with the words,"Lose You To Love Me". The post that has been shared by her looks like a poster of her upcoming song and it is captioned:"I needed to lose you to love me. 10.23. Link in bio." It appears that the song will be released on October 23.

Soon after Selena dropped the social media posts revealing the title of her new upcoming song fans have started speculating that it's about her former beau, Justin Beiber. The news of the new song release comes almost after 24 hours of Selena sharing few cryptic posts of social media platforms. She started with a throwback childhood picture of herself and then another picture in which she can be seen behind a black lace curtain.

However,two post weren't enough to tease her fans, Gomez also shared a video snippet on social media and a picture of herself at Times Square.In the posts she tagged audio streaming platforms — Amazon Music and Spotify. In fact, back in July at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez did confirm that she is "done" with her new album and was just adding some finishing touches to it,"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved."

On her personal front, the singing diva is rumored to be dating her long-time friend Niall Horan. While they have been spotted together many a times, but they are yet to confirm any such rumors. While her former flame, Justin Beiber has moved on with his life and married Hailey Baldwin.