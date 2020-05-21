Actor Hagen Mills, best known for his role in the FX comedy-drama "Baskets" is dead after allegedly attempting to carry out a murder-suicide in Kentucky. He was 29. Mills was found dead at a home in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Tuesday, May 19, after allegedly shooting the mother of his child and then killing himself. The crime appeared to be the culmination of months of domestic violence and abuse, reports say.

Attempted Murder-Suicide

Mills was discovered by law enforcement when officers responded to reports of a woman who had been shot at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that Mills had held his 4-year-old daughter with Erica Price and Price's mother at her home until Price returned home from work.

Upon her arrival, Mills shot her multiple times, injuring her before turning the gun on himself, Mayfield Police Department said in a Facebook post. Price, 34, who suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, managed to run out of the house and call 911.

"Through investigation, it was learned that Price's mother and young daughter, whom she shared in common with Mills, were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home," police said. "When Price entered the residence, she was shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself."

Price was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently in a stable condition. Her mother and daughter were not harmed in the incident.

Mills Accused of Rape, Domestic Abuse

In the months leading up to the attempted murder-suicide, Price was identified as a victim in a rape and kidnapping case from earlier this year, according to WPSD-Local 6. Mills was arrested multiple times in Graves County and according to court documents, he was released on a bond from the Graves County jail two weeks ago, on May 6.

The charges against Mills included first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping. Price is listed as a victim in that case.

Acting Career

Born and raised in Kentucky, Mills moved to Los Angeles to actively pursue a career in acting. Mills started off with acting in short films in 2011. In 2013, he featured in the TV movie "Bonnie and Clyde: Justified," in which he played the character of Buck Barrow, the older brother of Clyde Barrow and member of the Barrow Gang.

In 2016, he bagged the role of Lucky in "Renoir," the first episode of FX's black comedy series, "Baskets," which also starred "Hangover" actor Zach Galifianakis. Later that year, he made an appearance in an episode of the sitcom "Swedish Dicks." Mills' more recent credits include the independent horror film, "Starlight," which is slated to debut on Aug. 4.

"We were shocked and saddened to hear of the events occurring yesterday involving Hagen Mills who was a cast member of our film Star Light," the film's producer Cheryl Dillard Starulakis said in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Hagen's family and his daughter and all others impacted by this tragic day."