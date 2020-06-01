Even though Princess Diana was killed in a road accident on August 31, 1997, rumors regarding her mysterious death still continue grabbing headlines in international media outlets. Now, 'Anonymous', a team of hackers, has sensationally claimed that the Princess was actually murdered, and the road accident that resulted in her death was a manipulated plot.

Did Diana Try to Expose Dark Secrets of Royal Family?

According to a report published in the Peruvian newspaper Libero, the British Royal Family had murdered Diana as the princess planned to unveil some dark secrets and illicit deals. As per the report, the hacking group has several pieces of evidence that substantiate the fact that Diana was actually assassinated.

The report also stated that the Royal Family had alleged connections with a sex trafficking group, and Diana was on the verge of exposing these bitter secrets in front of the general public. As Diana started working against the Royal Family, they decided to kill her, and the accident was actually a vicious plot.

It should be noted that Diana was an open critic of the Royal Family, and she had several times talked against the unwanted customs and policies that still prevail within her family members. This outspoken nature of Diana had played a crucial role in turning her a lovable figure among the public.

Will Harry Face the Same Fate?

The claims made by 'Anonymous' hacking group has already gone viral on the online spaces, and people are urging the team to expose all the sinister details regarding the murder of Princess Diana. Many netizens claim that the Royal Family has the legacy of killing people who work against them, and Diana was one among the many victims.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that Prince Harry's life is also in danger, as he stepped back from the Royal Family and split time between the United Kingdom and North America after marrying Meghan Markle. Some people claim that Prince Harry might also face the same fate like his mother, as he might be also aware of these dark secrets. However, the British Royal Family has not officially reacted to these claims made by Anonymous.