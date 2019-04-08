A group of Israel based hackers claimed that just a few days prior to the parliamentary election, they conducted a cyber-attack into the database of Israeli voters. But the officials have dismissed the claims.

Israel's parliamentary election or Knesset election will take place on Tuesday, April 9. But, on Saturday, April 6 the hacking group claimed that they have stolen important information of on millions of Israelis as they successfully broke into the voter registry.

Later, the Central Elections Committee of Israel stated that they had no evidence of any cyber breach. As per a Hebrew-language daily newspaper, Hamodia, the authority has dismissed the hackers' claims and mentioned that the accessed data was from another data leak in 2006.

The report also added that there are thousands of hackers around the world and they aim regularly to attack Israel-based web sites.

In addition, the media report also stated that the attacks are apparently organised by international hacking group Anonymous.