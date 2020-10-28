The campaign website of Donald Trump was taken offline after it got hacked and defaced, his team has given a confirmation. The events page of donaldjtrump.com showed a message that was placed there by the hackers, which explained it was 'seized' before it got entirely offline.

The hackers made a series of sinister claims in the message, which included that he had 'manipulated the upcoming elections'. Appearing along with the crests of the FBI and Department of Justice the message read, "This site was seized. The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded (sic) daily by President Donald J Trump. It is time to allow the world to know the truth."

Trump Campaign Website Hacked

It also made claims that multiple devices had been compromised for allowing the hackers to access the data from 'Trump and relatives'. It alleged that the internal and secret conversations strictly classified information proved that the administration of the US President was involved in the origin of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

"Strictly classified information is exposed proving that the Trump gov is involved in the origin of the coronavirus," the post stated. "We have evidence that completely discredits Mr. Trump as a President, proving his criminal involvement and cooperation (sic) with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections. The US citizens have no choice," it added.

The post also mentioned that the day has come for the world to decide if they want to know the truth or not. The Director of Communications of Trump for his 2020 re-election campaign gave the confirmation that the site was hacked. "Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored," he said.

The hackers could not give evidence for the claims but included a pair of account numbers for cryptocurrency Monero. They mentioned the public can vote by donating cash to one account if they wanted the information to get released. "After the deadline we will compare the funds and execute the will of the world,' the post read. 'in both cases we will inform you," the message read. With the election a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see whether Trump will get re-elected or not.