Guy Edward Bartkus: Palm Springs IVF Clinic Bomber Uploaded Recording of Chilling 'Pro-Mortalist' Death Cult Ideology Before Attack

The man who blew himself outside an IVF clinic in Palm Springs, California, left behind a radical manifesto in which he declared a "war against pro-lifers" and expressed his allegiance to a "pro-mortalist" cult that opposes childbirth and believes no one should bring new life into the world.

Investigators believe that the suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, uploaded an extremely disturbing, foul-mouthed 30-minute video in which he tried hard to justify setting off a car bomb outside the American Reproductive Centers on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to The New York Post. In the rant, he specifically targeted IVF, labeling it as "extremely wrong."

Issued Threat Before Detonating Bomb

Bartkus was killed in the explosion, which also left four others injured. In the recording, he expressed deep resentment about his existence, saying, "I'm angry I exist," and went on to claim that his parents brought him into the world without his consent.

He added: "Basically I'm anti-life. And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology."

Besides the rambling audio manifesto, the website featured a Q&A section explaining Bartkus' beliefs, as well as transcripts from the YouTube channel of Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter.

The writings and recordings reflected nihilistic "anti-natalist" or "anti-life" philosophies, centered on the idea that life is inherently filled with suffering, and that creating new life is morally wrong.

"The end goal is for the truth to win," Bartkus wrote. "And once it does, we can finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life.

"The reason I'm wanting to get the f–k out of this whole life game is basically, I guess it comes down to I'm not interested in being a life addict," he rambled on.

"I really never wanted to do this life drug, and I remember like when I was a kid, I mean my whole life really, people have always been trying to push this life drug onto me," the recording said.

He said that he chose to attack a fertility clinic because he held particular contempt for those who go to great lengths to have children. "I mean, these are people who are having kids after they've sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?" Bartkus said.

Plan Failed

Following the deadly attack on Saturday, FBI agents searched his home, evacuating the surrounding area and declaring it a "blast zone" due to fears that more explosives may have been left behind, according to ABC7.

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, confirmed at a late-night press briefing that the agency was leading the investigation but did not clarify whether the raid was directly tied to the deadly bombing outside the IVF clinic in Palm Springs.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect was the only person who died in the explosion.

According to reports, tactical units, armored vehicles, and bomb squad members in full protective gear surrounded the suspect's residence. Witnesses on the scene heard a loud explosion and officials shouting "fire in the hole," a phrase typically used during a controlled detonation.

The home is roughly an hour from the American Reproductive Centers, where the FBI has labeled the bombing an "intentional act of terrorism."

Unverified social media posts suggested that charred human remains were found at the blast scene.

According to an internal briefing obtained by the LA Times, police recovered two rifles—an AK-47 and an AR-style weapon—along with ammunition near the vehicle that detonated.