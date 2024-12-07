Gunman Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Escaped NYC on Bus, FBI Offers $50K Reward

Authorities are still searching for the gunman who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, with the investigation expanding nationwide. The gunman who shot and killed Thompson is believed to have fled New York City on a bus shortly after the attack, authorities revealed. Despite an ongoing manhunt, the suspect remains unidentified four days later, prompting the FBI to join the investigation and offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest.

Brian Thompson, 50, was the CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance division. He was shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday afternoon while attending an investor conference. The shooting, described by police as a targeted attack, left Thompson with fatal gunshot wounds to the back and leg. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to the hospital.

The attack has raised questions about the motive. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the gunman may have been a disgruntled employee or a client with grievances against the insurance industry. This theory gained traction after investigators recovered bullet casings at the scene inscribed with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose." These phrases mirror criticisms often leveled at insurance companies for delaying payments, denying claims, and defending those actions in disputes.

The investigation has revealed a trail of the suspect's movements before and after the shooting. Surveillance footage shows the gunman fleeing the scene on a bicycle, heading into Central Park. Later, he was spotted taking a taxi to a bus terminal that serves commuters heading to New Jersey and offers Greyhound routes to major cities, including Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C. According to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, investigators believe the suspect left New York City by bus shortly after the crime.

Police searching Central Park found a backpack believed to belong to the gunman. Its contents, though undisclosed, are being analyzed for potential clues. Other evidence includes DNA traces found on a discarded water bottle and a protein bar wrapper along the escape route. A burner phone was also recovered, further aiding the investigation.

The suspect is believed to have arrived in New York on November 24, traveling by bus from Atlanta. He checked into a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, using fake identification and paying in cash. Photos taken in the hostel's lobby show the suspect smiling and interacting with staff, providing a clear, unmasked image for investigators.

The attack has prompted heightened security measures within the corporate sector. UnitedHealth Group has removed executive photos from its website as a precautionary measure. Other companies have followed suit, with Centene Corporation opting to stream its investor day event rather than hosting it in person.

The FBI's involvement and the substantial reward highlight the urgency of capturing the perpetrator. Investigators are pursuing all leads, urging anyone with information to come forward. The suspect is described as a middle-aged man of average build.

The killing of such a prominent figure has raised concerns about the safety of corporate executives and the risks they face in today's polarized environment. The tragic loss of Brian Thompson has sent shockwaves through the business community, casting a spotlight on the potential for violence in professional settings. As the manhunt continues, the nation watches closely for justice to be served.