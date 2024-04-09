Gunman Opens Fire and Kills Two During Deposition at Law Office in Las Vegas Before Turning Gun on Himself [WATCH]

Several individuals have allegedly been shot at a law firm in Summerlin, Nevada, resulting in three deaths, including that of the suspected shooter. According to sources, gunfire erupted during a deposition, with the shooter fatally shooting two people before turning the gun on himself.

"We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. "This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon," the department added. People were evacuated from the nearby Citi National Bank in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada, as the shooting unfolded.

Chaos All Around

The shooting incident reportedly occurred at Prince Law Group, a law firm. LVMPD received a report of a shooting shortly after 10 am at a business located in the 10800 block of Charleston Boulevard.

Authorities have closed all roads near Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr., including Charleston Blvd. in both directions from Red Rock Dr. past Pavilion Center Dr., advising people to avoid the area.

KVVU-TV in Las Vegas also reported that schools near the area where the shooting occurred were briefly put on a soft lockdown. However, the local news outlet stated that the lockdowns have since been lifted.

A nearby resident, who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting, shared the tense situation on Instagram Live.

He mentioned that LVMPD, undercover cars, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, and Clark County Fire Department were all responding to the incident.

Police have urged residents to steer clear of the area due to the heavy police presence, with the intersection closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

The office building is located near the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

Several videos on social media show people rushing to safety after they hear gunshots. One video shows police cars cordoning off the area after responding to the scene.

The gunman is reportedly dead but hasn't yet been identified. Also, the motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

No further details have been provided at this time and an investigation is ongoing.