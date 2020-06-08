A viral video on social media showed that a man drove his car into a police barricade in Seattle's Capitol Hill area. As per the reports he also fired a gun shot and injured one person before he fled the scene.

The video of the incident in Seattle shows that the protesters rushing toward his car and hitting it. Soon, the man inside the vehicle appears to fire a gun out of the window and then exits the vehicle with gun drawn as protesters scatter. However, local police tracked and arrested him soon after the violent incident.

Violence during Seattle protests

The Fire department of Seattle reported that one person was shot at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Pine St, at the place where the incident took place on Sunday evening.

It was also reported that a 27-year-old male victim has been taken to hospital as he sustained injuries and now in a stable condition.

As per the local police officers, they recovered a gun after they arrested the shooting suspect who escaped from the crime scene immediately.

Violence during peaceful protests

Since the first day of the nationwide protest movement started in the country, in several cities peaceful demonstrations turned into a day of violence and destruction. In Minneapolis, where, white police officer killed African American man George Floyd on memorial day, and in Atlanta and Louisville witnessed people clash with police, damaging buildings and setting cars on fire.

In New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, people noticed looting incidents in the midst of peaceful demonstrations. Recent social media posts showed that vandals have damaged historic monuments around the country amid protests. The people who deliberately wanted to turn a peaceful day into a shameful one, have targeted Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the statue of Gen. Casimir Pulaski on the National Mall in Washington.

In Boston, the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment Memorial was one of 16 public artworks damaged when thousands of protesters came together for a peaceful protest.

A few days ago, Indianapolis police said two people have died after several shootings took place during downtown violence but police denied any involvement. The officers mentioned that there was a small group of people that escalated to violent acts, which included "throwing projectiles at officers and breaking windows of government buildings. Since then, we have seen continued and escalating incidents of violence. This includes shots fired and loss of life."

However, Indianapolis officers also revealed that there were some people who did not have the intention to carry out a peaceful protest like others but to trigger a riot.