The death of African American Minneapolis citizen George Floyd, who was choked by local police officer Derek Chauvin on the Memorial Day, has triggered massive nationwide protests, which in many cities have taken an violent turn, resulting in shooting, murders and vandalism.

On the sidelines of the mass protest movement "Black Live Matters," some of the protesters side-stepped and broke into an Apple showroom and stole iPhones. But now, they are getting messages from the tech giant reminding them that they're being tracked and police will be knocking at their doors soon.

Apple will hunt you down

Apple has an eerie message for those who have pillaged its stores during the protests. The looters who stole iPhones from some ransacked Apple retail stores are reminded now that the gadgets include a special security software, and the notice on their screens says that their locations are being monitored.

As per a social media post, the onscreen message of an iPhone stolen from an Apple store in Philadelphia reads: "Please return to Apple Walnut Street. This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

The tech company which is currently preparing for the reopening of 100 stores across the U.S., noticed that in several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, many people breached into the stores and left with iOS items.

The protests movement began in Minnesota where Floyd was killed in the broad daylight and then spread across the U.S. as well as in other countries. The vandalism and looting in Apple stores continued despite Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a note to employees condemning the incident. He said: