'Guilty' Fauci, Milley, January 6 Committee Members Get Preemptive Pardons from Biden

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden stirred controversy with his decision to grant preemptive pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and nine members of the January 6 House committee, including Liz Cheney, just hours before Donald Trump was to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Biden Fears 'Unjustified and Politically Motivated Prosecutions'

According to the New York Post, Biden, 82, explained his decision by reaffirming his commitment to the rule of law and his belief in the strength of America's legal institutions to rise above politics. He said, "I believe in the rule of law and am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics."

Biden elaborated in a statement: "But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing." He expressed concern that the nation's "dedicated, selfless public servants" had faced "ongoing threats and intimidation" for carrying out their duties. He continued, "In certain cases, some have even been threatened with criminal prosecutions, including General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the members and staff of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol."

The outgoing president emphasized that these individuals had "served our nation with honor and distinction" and did not deserve to be targets of "unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions."

Social Media Reacts

As soon as the reports about Biden's pardons came in social media was sent into a frenzy. "Biden pardons for Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, the members of the Jan. 6 committee and the cops who testified before the committee because they are GUILTY OF CRIMES. Never forget what the Democrats have done. The mask is completely OFF," tweeted Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Pre-emotive pardons are a dangerous precedent, that's a nonpartisan take, they could be used for any crimes or actions in the future," wrote another user.

"The Democrat Party is a criminal organization with the cover of the corporate media. Charge these traitors and let the Supreme Court determine the Constitutionality of preemptive pardons!" read another post.

"Biden just identified our worst criminals. Trump will likely take it to SCOTUS on the issue of pardons where no crime has been charged or convicted. If the court allows this, it may leave the civil liability door open. Accepting the pardon=admission of guilt, per the Nixon case," expressed a user as another wrote, "Pardons imply guilt"