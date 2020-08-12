A video of a man refusing to get his temperature taken at a hotel in Brazil and then attacking the receptionist before getting beaten up by the employee is being widely circulated on social media.

The confrontation between the guest and the staff member took place at a hotel in Varginha in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on August 8 and was captured by security cameras installed at the establishment.

According to a local newspaper, the 24-year-old receptionist told police it all started after he told the guest that he had to check his temperature – one of the many precautionary measures businesses are using to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Brazil is the second-worst affected nation in the world with more than 3.1 million cases and over 100,000 deaths.

The video shows the exact moment of the altercation and starts off with the guest appearing to talk to the employee. The man gestures to the receptionist before walking towards the hotel's entrance. Seconds later, he returns, picks up a social distancing barrier and flings it at the employee.

He even throws a big bottle of sanitizer at the staff member before physically attacking the man. The employee defends himself and rains several punches on the man, who is then dragged away by a woman who appears on the scene and exits from the hotel. Watch the video below:

Guest Called and Threatened Staff Member

The employee filed a report with Varginha police and told officers that he was working when the guest arrived. He completed the check-in process and became aggressive after he was asked to have his temperature taken. After the attack, the man fled the hotel in a car but called the hotel several times to verbally threaten the employee.

The young man also told the police that, while registering the police report, the client would have called the hotel several times to threaten the victim. When contacted by the police, the guest explained his side of the story to the cops. The 30-year-old claimed that he visits the hotel frequently and was treated rudely by the receptionist, who demanded advance payment from the guest.