Bella Hadid Cries for Palestinians in New Video Before Deleting it Anticipating Further Backlash

Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid posted a video on social media on Saturday that shows her sobbing for the people of Palestine involved in the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine. She, however soon deleted the post, realizing that it might once again land her in controversy.

Hadid has been voicing her opinion quite frequently on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict despite many calling her previous social media posts "mis-informed." She has also been facing social media backlash for taking side. Perhaps she realized that soon on Saturday after posting the sobbing selfie and decided to delete it.

Hadid Does it Again

On Saturday morning Hadid shared a sobbing selfie saying she felt a "deep sense of pain, for the people of Palestine as she continued to take sides despite getting slammed by many social media users. The video showed her close up with tears streaming down her face.

"I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and everyday. Watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces," she said in the now-deleted video.

"You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can't. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine," she added.

However, the 24-year-old daughter of multi-millionaire Mohamed Hadid (a Palestinian real estate developer) soon deleted the video. Hadid was slammed days ago for sharing a graphic that said Israel was not a country, for which she was accused of anti-semitism. The multi-slide post read (among other things) that Israel was a land settled by colonizers which caused thousands of Palestinians to become refugees. She was immediately slammed for her views and comments.

Repeating Mistakes

Despite facing backlash Hadid hasn't stopped expressing her opinion about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Her last post was immediately became viral on social media with other social media accounts including Refinery29, Diet Prada, and various celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross also re-posting it on Instagram.

"There is NO place for this!!! Especially in 2021!!!! it has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS," she had captioned the post. Interestingly, that time too she deleted the post after the backlash.

Bella's older sister Gigi, 26, also a supermodel, has been posting pro-Palestinian comments as well and has also been accused of anti-semitism. She too hit back at haters Saturday with a post that read: "I condemn anti-Semitism. I am not trying to kill you, nor would I ever want that. I do not wish any more deaths upon Israelis, just as I feel about Palestinians. What I do want is equal rights for Palestinians.

One follower wrote on the post "Another anti-Semitic celebrity," and someone else commented: "We gonna stay in Israel, no matter how much u try to kill us its our land and our country and we don't give up on her."

Together the Hadid sisters have more than 100 million followers on Instagram but not too many are happy this time with their comments.