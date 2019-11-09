Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be one of the first few upcoming Marvel films taking place after the events of Infinity Saga, exploring a post-blip world. While Thanos' snap consequences are expected to be referenced in future MCU projects, the Mad Titan's absence in itself could specifically influence two Guardian characters.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy films explored each characters' arc to eventually bring them all together and cement their bonds as a family. Nebula and Gamora are the limelight of the series since the two initially shared a hateful relationship which soon outgrew and became stronger to support each other.

In Avengers: Endgame, Nebula and Gamora shared brief bonding moments where the two joined hands to fight back against Thanos. Though it wasn't explored much in the ensemble film, Karen Gillian hopes to see that growth element further in the upcoming Vol. 3.

As reported by Comicbook, Gillan said at Comic-con Paris, "I don't know. I think I would love to see what their relationship is now that their father, the source of the abuse, is out of the picture," and added that "I think that would be really interesting to see if they can form a normal, sisterly, loving relationship."

There's no question that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated Marvel films at the moment. The threequel's release would mark GOTG as the fourth franchise to complete a trilogy under the MCU. But since announcing the project in April 2017, the third instalment faced a big setback after the controversial firing of James Gunn.

Fortunately, the issue has since come to a resolve with Marvel Studios rehiring Gunn to head the third film. But the director is currently busy helming The Suicide Squad and won't return to start working on the Marvel project until wrapping up the DC film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not have a release date assigned yet. Production on the film is expected to take place sometime in 2021.