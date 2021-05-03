GTA 6 Release Confirmed? Rockstar Games' Latest Job Listing Sparks Speculation, Twitter Reacts

The rumour mill has been churning out reports about the release of GTA 6 for quite some time now, despite no official announcement from its makers Rockstar. Although most of it has been nothing more than unsubstantiated hearsay, the chatter hasn't stopped and anticipation has never been higher as fans wait for an official announcement from the developer.

The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time but hasn't had a major release since 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V." While its online multiplayer mode has been keeping gamers entertained with regular updates over the years, fans have been anxiously waiting something new.

Now, it seems like fans' wishes will finally be coming true and the highly-anticipated upcoming GTA 6 title is one step closer to its release and developer Rockstar Games has dropped the biggest hint with its recent job listing.

Rockstar Hiring Game Testers for GTA 6?

Last week, Rockstar Games posted job listings looking for game testers in several locations, including its offices in Edinburgh, Lincoln and India, to join their team.

Although there is no confirmation that the company is seeking employees to test GTA 6, it does mention in one of the ads that candidates need to be familiar with the company's previous titles, so there's a good chance the new release is a new iteration of a game that has already been launched.

Game developers usually ramp up game testing in the final stages of production and when the game is close to a launch. This has sparked speculation amid the gaming community that the release of GTA 6 might be imminent.

Although Rockstar is looking for game testers, its job listings could be for GTA 5 and GTA Online, which are going to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this year. They could also be hiring for the Red Dead Redemption franchise's multiplayer mode Red Dead Online, which Rockstar continues to support. Another possibility could be that Rockstar is hiring testers for Bully 2 or merely replacing newly vacant positions.

Twitter Reactions

The GTA 6 news has caused the title to trend on Twitter with many mocking the title's delayed release and the possibility that the new information is just another rumor. Here are some of the reactions: