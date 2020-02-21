The rumour mill has been churning out reports about the release of GTA 6 for a long time now. Although most of it has been nothing more than uncorroborated hearsay, the chatter hasn't stopped and fans have been anxiously waiting for an official announcement from Rockstar.

Now, it seems like GTA fans might finally get what they want as some new information has come to light regarding the upcoming sixth instalment of the action-packed "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.

GTA 6 in beta testing stage?

Recent job listings posted by Rockstar North on its official website has fuelled speculation that a Grand Theft Auto VI's announcement is coming. The video game developer's is now looking to hire a Technical Build Engineer and although it remains to be known whether this is in connection to GTA 6 or any other title but the description of the position reveals duties including testing things like alphas and betas of games and ensuring builds are stable upon release.

This has led many to believe that Rockstar seems to be nearly done with an upcoming title and all signs point to GTA 6, which means Rockstar could start marketing the video game anytime now and it won't be long before we get an official announcement from the developer.

Considering the gargantuan success of GTA V with more than 120 million copies of the video game sold worldwide, even with a couple of months of advertising, I think it's safe to say that the upcoming title would still shatter every record set by its predecessor.

Next-gen console release

While some fans have pointed out that Rockstar plans to release GTA 6 on next-gen platforms including Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X. If that's true then we might have to wait until holiday season for the game's release, which is when the new consoles are slated to arrive.

However, it's also possible that Rockstar could adopt the same strategy for GTA 6 as it did with Grand Theft Auto V. The company first released GTA 5 on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 months before the arrival of the PS4 and the Xbox One X. Rockstar later re-released the games with better performance and graphics for the new set of consoles.