The talk is high in the town that this week will finally see the release of GTA online Casino for PS4 and Xbox One, though Rockstar Games is maintaining strict silence on this front.

Since a new Casino DLC is being slated for launch in 2019 summer, the new Grand Theft Auto multiplayer expansion is likely to change everything soon for data miners and game trackers. However, Rockstar Games have not confirmed it yet.

But the Summer 2019 is likely to be an exciting window for GTA fans, going by the past trends. Some reports have already taken risk to speculate a certain release of the update on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

It is expected that Rockstar Games may reveal the official release date a week after a teaser. TezFunz, who is a known source for updates from Rockstar Games, said it could happen this month itself. He said on Twitter:"I'll say next week but keep in mind I'm not sure about this...If July 18th is the release date, then next week will be the best time to announce the release date or reveal a trailer for it."

Rockstar said it would allow gamers visit the new Casino location and play various table games, as well as visit new shops. Apart from that, what else do they intend to release remains the mystery.

Otherwise, in their next Red Dead Redemption 2 update, Rockstar is allowing RDR2 players to reset their Red Dead Online character's look, keep their Playing Style preference when moving to and from Free Roam.

In a post on its website, the makers of Red Dead Redemption 2 said: "We've been working on implementing some of the top-requested features for the next major Red Dead Online update - including the ability to reset your character's appearance without altering your progress."

Earlier, in another post it said the team is working on some top-requested features for the next major Red Dead Online update including the ability to reset your character's appearance without altering your progress, automatically retaining Defensive/Offensive preferences and much more."