A woman employee working at a Wicker Park Walgreens was attacked by a knife-wielding man and stabbed to death inside the business, according to Chicago police. The 32-year-old woman was working in the store on Sunday when she was approached by a man who then stabbed her several times and fled the scene.

The incident was witnessed by several customers who were at the store shopping. Police said that they are still investigating the case as the store remains shut since Sunday afternoon. The news comes amid growing incidents of gun violence and homicide in Chicago, with authorities struggling to curb the escalating crime rate.

Killed in front of Everyone

The incident happened around 9.30 am on Sunday after which authorities were called to the Walgreens store at 1372 N. Milwaukee Avenue to investigate the homicide, according to police. According o witnesses, the woman was working in one part of the store when a man entered the floor and started moving toward her wielding a sharp-edged knife. As he reached, he stabbed the woman multiple times following which the victim collapsed on the ground.

The attacker was unfazed and then fled the scene. He didn't take anything from the store. The parking lot for the Walgreens remains blocked off by yellow police tape since Sunday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner's office also confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at that address.

Police also taped off portions of the block at North Wicker Park and North Wolcott Avenue into the afternoon.

Police Clueless

Investigation is still one but police seem to be clueless. They have neither managed to make any arrests and are also yet to share additional details about the victim. Moreover, it's still not clear whether the assailant knew or specifically targeted the woman.

Detectives are searching the area in hopes of identifying any additional surveillance video that might show the suspect before or after he went into the store. "Detectives are canvassing the area now," said Chicago Police News Affairs Officer Jose Jara. "Police are looking for an individual wearing a light-colored top, dark pants, and white gym shoes."

The incident has left the regular customers of the store shocked. "I go here every other day," a neighbor said. "I probably did know her." "I hope it doesn't happen to other people out here," said another neighbor, Jash Shah.

This is the second homicide at a Chicago Walgreens location in a little more than a year. On June 12, 2019, Chicago police began investigating the fatal shooting of another woman, 46-year-old customer Sircie Varnardo.