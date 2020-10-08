A one-year-old girl died on Monday after she accidentally got locked inside of a hot car, as her father did not allow the cops to break open the door to save the dying toddler, according to authorities. The father, Sidney Deal, 27, who said he couldn't afford to fix the window if broken, has been arrested.

The strange incident of negligence and selfishness which took place in Las Vegas has left everyone shocked. According to police, officers immediately rushed to the spot and even called a tow truck to help the family but Deal refused all kinds of assistance.

Insensitive Father

Deal flagged down cops after he left his one-year-old daughter Sayah Deal in a hot car with the keys inside, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said. The officers arrived at the scene around 3.30 pm and offered to break the window, call a tow truck, and even get a locksmith, but the insensitive dad refused. Authorities said Deal declined and told responding officers that the child would be fine as the air conditioner was running. Instead, Deal called his brother.

The brother immediately wrapped his shirt around his hand and offered to punch out the window but Deal stopped him saying that "he wanted to wait for a tow truck" and "insisted he not damage his new vehicle, stating he had just bought the car and did not have the money to repair a broken window," the police report said.

Several minutes later, the officers managed to overpower Deal and smashed the windows of the car and pulled the girl out. However, the girl was unresponsive and had died at the scene, police said.

Innocent Life Lost

Deal, according to police, was reluctant about his daughter's safety from the very beginning. After refusing to let his brother break open the window, he dispatched his brother to call their mom to have her insurance company send a locksmith.

Deal's girlfriend also reportedly told police that she had called a locksmith, but the girl's father didn't like the price they quoted so he denied their services. Police believe Sayah had been inside the hot car for about an hour when an officer was finally able to break open a window.

However, amid all the chaos, Sayah lost her life gasping for breath. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said that the officers waited to break the window and they could see the child breathing but slowly she became unresponsive. Deal is presently at the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm.