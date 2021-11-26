Group of Boys Aged 13-15 Murder 12-Year-Old Girl Following an Argument in Liverpool, Arrested

A 12-year-old girl died of fatal injuries after being stabbed by a group of boys aged 13-15 years old. The minors were arrested on suspicion of murder. The alleged assault took place in Liverpool city center. According to Merseyside Police, the victim, identified as Ava White suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault following a verbal argument between the victim and the suspects shortly after the Christmas lights switch-on took place.

Ava was found collapsed on the ground receiving first aid from a member of the public by the officers. She was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later. According to Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy, Ava and her friends were involved in a verbal argument with a group of 4 boys, which resulted in Ava being stabbed causing fatal injuries. It is not clear what provoked the argument or what was it about.

The boys, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one 15-year-old were seen running up to School Lane across Hanover Street and on to Fleet Street after the alleged assault. Roy further informed that the boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and were interviewed at police stations on Merseyside.

Ava White was a popular girl

According to BBC, Ava's headteacher Peter Duffy described her as an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends. "My staff are working with students to provide all the support they need at this traumatic time," he said. A witness to the incident, Mary Katilius, 65, from Limerick, said was present at the scene with her granddaughter when Ava was attacked. "We heard screams and someone said to call an ambulance. We rushed over straight away but there was already a man helping her," she said.

Ava's family is receiving support

Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said in a statement that he was horrified by Ava's death. The assistant mayor of Liverpool Sarah Doyle noted she was heartbroken at the extremely devastating news. Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy also paid condolences and noted that Ava's family is receiving support from specialist family liaison officers. The cause of Ava's death has not been established yet as a Home Office post-mortem is due.