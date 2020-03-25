The Swedish climate activist announced on Tuesday that she had experienced Covid-19 symptoms after she returned from her trip to Europe. The activist used the announcement to request the youth to stay at home and to protect those who are vulnerable.

According to Greta Thunberg's Instagram announcement, several young people may not display the symptoms but they can pass it on to vulnerable people. Thunberg traveled to Central Europe along with her father Svante.

According to the post on her Instagram page which has 10 million followers, she said "We who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others."

Speech in the European Union

Thunberg had spoken to the lawmakers in the European Union meeting in Brussels in early March. When returning home Thunberg and her father isolated themselves in a separate apartment in order to protect her mother and sister in Stockholm.

The activist said that she experienced "tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed." She also said that her father had experienced far more symptoms including high fever. Sweden offers the testing kit only to those who need urgent care hence she was not tested.

Thunberg has actively worked to help with the slowing down of climate change. She has pressurized the world leaders to take action against climate change. On her Instagram page, her post urged the younger generation to stay at home and protect the vulnerable people. She also requested the young people to follow the advice of the authorities and experts.

Coronavirus cases in Sweden

Sweden is facing heavy criticism over its actions against the coronavirus. The government strategy of building immunity is being advised as the wrong way of tackling the new coronavirus. The number of patients in Sweden has increased sharply over the past few days. The country has reported more than 2,000 cases and 25 deaths. The country has issued the basic warnings for keeping the citizens safe.

Unlike several other European countries, Sweden has not issued any strict measures to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.