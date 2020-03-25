Close
The Swedish climate activist announced on Tuesday that she had experienced Covid-19 symptoms after she returned from her trip to Europe. The activist used the announcement to request the youth to stay at home and to protect those who are vulnerable.

According to Greta Thunberg's Instagram announcement, several young people may not display the symptoms but they can pass it on to vulnerable people. Thunberg traveled to Central Europe along with her father Svante.

According to the post on her Instagram page which has 10 million followers, she said "We who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others."

Speech in the European Union

Thunberg had spoken to the lawmakers in the European Union meeting in Brussels in early March. When returning home Thunberg and her father isolated themselves in a separate apartment in order to protect her mother and sister in Stockholm.

The activist said that she experienced "tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed." She also said that her father had experienced far more symptoms including high fever. Sweden offers the testing kit only to those who need urgent care hence she was not tested.

Thunberg has actively worked to help with the slowing down of climate change. She has pressurized the world leaders to take action against climate change. On her Instagram page, her post urged the younger generation to stay at home and protect the vulnerable people. She also requested the young people to follow the advice of the authorities and experts.

Coronavirus cases in Sweden

Sweden is facing heavy criticism over its actions against the coronavirus. The government strategy of building immunity is being advised as the wrong way of tackling the new coronavirus. The number of patients in Sweden has increased sharply over the past few days. The country has reported more than 2,000 cases and 25 deaths. The country has issued the basic warnings for keeping the citizens safe.

Unlike several other European countries, Sweden has not issued any strict measures to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The last two weeks Iâ€™ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless youâ€™re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but itâ€™s extremely likely that Iâ€™ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now Iâ€™ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didnâ€™t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they donâ€™t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who donâ€™t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

