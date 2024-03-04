Grenade Found in a Cab at Times Square Amid Anti-Israel Protest; NYPD Responds

Times Square was evacuated on Saturday after a grenade was discovered in the back of an Uber vehicle, triggering a response from the New York Police Department (NYPD). The explosive device was found in Midtown Manhattan during the afternoon.

The Uber driver found the grenade in his cab after dropping off a passenger at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square. The driver promptly alerted the authorities just after 4 pm, leading to the deployment of the New York Police Department's Emergency Services Unit and Bomb Squad to the scene.

At the time of the incident, anti-Israel protestors were marching through the city, obstructing traffic. NYPD struggled to reach the device due to the ongoing protest.

To ensure public safety, authorities closed off pedestrian and vehicle access on 42nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Although the grenade was suspected to be inert, according to a police source, precautions were taken to secure the area.

