Greg Norman has sparked a social media frenzy after posting what he thought was an innocent photo of himself and his dog at the beach.

The Australian golfing legend took to Instagram on Monday to share three photos of himself with his pooch on a beach in Jupiter Island, Florida. "A man and his dog on a Sunday," he captioned the post. However, one photo in particular caught people's attention.

The photo in question showed Norman, nicknamed the shark, walking alongside his dog shirtless, showing off his rock-hard abs and impressive physique but people noticed that a gust of wind had given rise to something else that left little to the imagination.

The innocent social media post had an X-rated twist after viewers could not help but notice the outline of Norman's penis through his board shorts.

Twitter Reactions

"Careful, your dog thinks you're hiding a stick!" wrote one while another commented, "Shark, dog and python."

"Damn Greg save it for the OnlyFans. Absolute unit!," tweeted yet another, while another post read, "A man and his doNg on a Sunday."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Although Norman has not yet said anything about the "revealing" photo but there is no doubt that he will see an uptick of new followers following the post.

Norman Loves Getting Naked

This is not the first time Norman's Instagram post has made waves on social media. In 2017, the golfer posted a photo of himself stripped down to his birthday suit while taking a dip in a lake in the Colorado wilderness.

Norman has an amazing physique, particularly for someone of his age and he is not shy about showing it off. Last year, the PGA legend wore nothing but his trademark hat and a glove as he posed naked for ESPN's "The Body Issue."

He has previously admitted to walking around his home in the nude. "I walk around naked at home, it's not a big deal to me," he said. "I work out a minimum of five days a week, sometimes six days. I always take at least one day off."

"I have a full gym at my house. I built it. It's got a cardio room, a full weight room, free weights, all that stuff," Norman added. "At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age. I don't have any ego about me, but I do love having a fit life."