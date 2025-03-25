Greenland PM Accuses Usha Vance and Mike Waltz of Provocation, Calls U.S. Visit 'Highly Aggressive' Power Move

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede has accused the Trump administration of showing "highly aggressive" behavior following news that senior U.S. officials will visit the island this week.

Usha Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance and second lady of the United States, will travel to Greenland alongside National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Waltz is expected to inspect a U.S. military base during the trip, according to a U.S. official.

The White House stated that Usha Vance will "visit historical sites, explore Greenlandic culture, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race."

However, PM Egede criticized the visit, calling it a "provocation." Speaking to Greenland's Sermitsiaq newspaper, he said, "We are now at a level where this can no longer be seen as a harmless visit by a politician's wife."

Egede questioned Waltz's presence, stating, "What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to show power over us." He further added that Waltz is one of Trump's closest advisors and said, "His visit alone will push America's mission forward and increase pressure after they leave."

The Prime Minister's comments reflect rising concerns in Greenland over increasing U.S. activity in the Arctic island. Tensions have been high since President Donald Trump returned to office for a second term on January 20 and reignited calls to annex Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also responded, saying in a statement, "This is something we take seriously." Frederiksen stressed that while Denmark is open to cooperation with the U.S., it must be based on "respect for sovereignty."

The island, rich in rare minerals and sitting on a key strategic route between North America and Europe, has long been of interest to Washington. Its position is vital for the U.S. missile defense system, and Trump's renewed focus on Greenland has added to friction between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland.

Both the Greenlandic and Danish governments have firmly opposed U.S. efforts to expand influence over the territory.

This latest visit by senior U.S. officials is likely to deepen diplomatic tensions. PM Egede's remarks underline growing fears in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, that American intentions go beyond mere goodwill visits.

The situation remains delicate, as the Trump administration continues to push forward its plans for Arctic expansion, despite opposition from local and Danish authorities