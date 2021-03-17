Green Screen or Illusion? Biden Fuels Conspiracy Theory After His Hand Appears Over Reporter's Microphone [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden briefly met with reporters on Tuesday as he departed the White House for a visit to Chester, Pennsylvania.

Biden fielded questions from reporters on a possible visit to the southern border and which countries the United States might give COVID-19 vaccines to before boarding the Marine One on the South Lawn.

However, video footage of Biden's appearance is now being widely circulated on social media fueling a wild conspiracy theory that the president's appearance was made using special effects or CGI technology.





As Biden told reporters behind a barricade that he did not have any plans to travel to the southern border "at the moment," some social media users noticed that his hand strangely appeared in front of the reporters' microphones in front of him.

The footage has led to speculation that the footage was shot in front of a green screen – a backdrop which allows for digital effects or computer-generated imagery to be added in at a later stage.

"Why is he recording in front of a green screen?" asked one user, while another commented, "The microphone is literally inside of his sleeve. he's not actually standing there."

"They clearly green-screened Biden in this clip," opined yet another.

Green Screen or Illusion?

While conspiracy theorists are keeping themselves busy, the appearance of Biden's hand in front of the mic appears to be nothing more than an illusion, which takes place as a result of the camera angle and Biden leaning in to answer the question.

As pointed out by this Twitter user, you can see the side-by-side video footage of the incident from two different angles, which shows that the mics are, in fact, farther apart than they appear in the original video.

This is not the first time over the last few days that Biden has been the subject of a similar conspiracy theory. Last week, a video showing the top of Biden's head disappear fueled speculation that the appearance was before a green screen.

However, as we fact-checked the claim, it was revealed that the "glitch" was the result of twitter compression as the color of Biden's hair matched that of the wall in the background.