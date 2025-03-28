Green Bay Voter Gets $1 Million from Elon Musk for Signing Petition Against Activist Judges in Wisconsin Supreme Court Battle

Billionaire Elon Musk has injected another $1 million into Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, but this time, the money went to a single voter. The move is part of Musk's effort to sway the election in favor of conservatives.

Musk made the announcement on X, his social media platform, late Wednesday. He revealed that "Scott A." from Green Bay received the massive sum for signing his "Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges."

Musk's America PAC had launched the petition last week that offers $100 to anyone who signs but does not mention a $1 million giveaway. Scott A is the first person to receive the huge sum, though Musk has announced that the second winner of $1mn will be announced soon. The PAC gathers voter information through the petition and uses it to push voter turnout in the crucial election.

Musk has already spent about $20 million to support Republican Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel. His spending makes him the biggest financial player in what experts predict could become the most expensive Supreme Court election in Wisconsin's history, with spending possibly exceeding $100 million.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is a high-stakes battle. The court is currently controlled by liberal justices, and a Republican win could shift key rulings on election laws, business regulations, and state policies.

Musk has framed his involvement as a fight against judicial activism. He has promised another $1 million award in two days, further fueling speculation about his plans leading up to the election.

Musk has used similar financial incentives in past elections. During the 2024 presidential race, he offered $1 million sweepstakes payments to pro-Trump voters in key swing states. The U.S. Department of Justice warned him that such actions might be illegal, and a Philadelphia district attorney sued to block the contest in Pennsylvania. However, a state judge allowed the sweepstakes to continue.

Musk's latest effort in Wisconsin has sparked outrage from Democrats. Susan Crawford, Schimel's liberal opponent, has criticized Musk's involvement. Her campaign spokesman, Derrick Honeyman, accused Musk of trying to buy influence on the court to benefit Tesla, which has an ongoing lawsuit against Wisconsin's car sales laws.

"It turns out that Schimel is such a weak candidate that Musk has to spend millions to prop up his failing campaign. This is a corrupt attempt to buy influence on the Supreme Court," Honeyman said in a statement.

Schimel's campaign has not directly responded to Musk's spending, maintaining that they do not control outside expenditures.

Musk and former President Donald Trump have aligned behind Schimel, who previously served as Wisconsin's attorney general. Trump officially endorsed Schimel last week, urging supporters to vote for him.

"All voters who believe in common sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Musk has also made personal efforts to promote Schimel. The two recently appeared together on a social media livestream, discussing their views on the judiciary.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1 will determine whether conservatives or liberals control the state's highest court. Given the court's role in deciding key issues like redistricting and election rules, both parties see this as a must-win battle.Musk's involvement has escalated tensions, with Democrats calling it a dangerous precedent and Republicans welcoming his financial muscle.