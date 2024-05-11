Greek Eurovision Contestant Draws Flak After Video Shows Her 'Pretending to Sleep,' Yawn During Israeli Performer's Speech

A video showing Marina Satti, Greece's representative at the 2024 Eurovision competition, appearing to doze off and yawn during an Israeli contestant's speech at a press conference in Malmo, Sweden on Friday, May 10, has sparked controversy.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed Satti appearing disinterested as Israel's representative, singer Eden Golan, was answering questions at the press conference, with other finalists also in attendance.

The clip garnered strong reactions from viewers, who expressed their displeasure over Satti's demeanor at the press conference. While some called it "childish" others commented it should be grounds for disqualification from the competition.

"How is she not disqualified. Rude and heartless," wrote one user, while another commented, " Marina Satti decided to behave like a petulant child. Embarrassing and immature."



Greece's State Broadcaster Claims Satti was Exhausted, Fatigued

Greece's state Broadcaster ERT claimed Satti was exhausted from the week-long rehearsals and appearances in Sweden and could not conceal her fatigue during the press interview. Sources from ERT clarified that Satti did not intend to insult or offend Golan or the Israeli delegation; in fact, she expressed her wishes for Eden's success in the final, as reported by the Greek City Times.

Satti, a Greek-Sudanese performer, along with her troupe of dancers performing the song "Zari," qualified for the grand final on Saturday, May 11.

Despite some scattered booing during Golan's stage performance, she delivered an almost flawless appearance. Concurrently, a pro-Palestinian protest occurred outside the Malmo Stadium where the Eurovision competition was held.