Social media platforms are becoming increasingly popular amongst top brands. Companies that want to increase sales of their products use these platforms more than ever before. Apart from helping to build credibility, they are perfect in establishing healthy relationships between brands and their target audiences which will eventually bring about long-term sales. The development of personal brands has been quite amazing over the past 2 years. It has become very trendy as celebrities and business owners want to be recognized on social media platforms. Despite this development, the football industry seems to be behind.

For instance, players don't usually have the time to be building their brands on social media. This is because they are either training or doing other activities that relate to their pitch performances. There is something they have failed to realize though. Just as on-the-field performances are important, that is how their online brands are equally important.

With the emergence of Greedy Growth, such problems can be solved. This company has been helping brands to build relationships with their target audiences on social media over the years. Its utmost priority has been to connect brands with their loyal audiences. At the moment, the football industry has lots of potentials that hasn't been tapped. Therefore, an arm of its agency was launched in 2021 to meet the needs of footballers when it comes to building their personal brands on the internet. These are players from Premier League clubs and Championship clubs.

At the moment, Greedy Growth has been successful as players from major clubs such as Swansea, Arsenal, and Burnley have decided to sign up for its services. The primary objective is to help them build their fan base. These are fans who will be watching them play and following them as well on social media. It is all about helping players to get a huge supporter base regardless of any club they are playing for.

Greedy Growth prides itself in building brands with longevity. This means that growing a fan base and online presence isn't about unnecessary metrics. Instead, it entails connecting players with audiences that are real and highly engaged. There are also branding benefits that come with their services. For instance, the brands of footballers will be promoted.

There is no doubt that Greedy Growth has proven to be one of the UK's most trusted Instagram marketing agencies. This is because apart from being highly skilled in Instagram marketing, it has succeeded in earning lots of positive reviews from clients. Its major goal for 2021 is scaling industries that remain untapped. Of course, one of such areas is helping footballers to build their personal brands on various social media handles. This is definitely one agency that understands how to make the vision become a reality.

On its Instagram page (@greedygrowth), there are various tips on how companies and personal brands can get results from their social media marketing endeavors.