Graphic Video Shows Dead Russian Soldiers Wearing Ukrainian Uniform; Ukraine Lifts Age Restriction on Military Recruitment

Russian soldiers' attempt to fool Ukrainian authorities by dressing up in the latter's military uniform was foiled after they were killed in an ambush. The incident took place while the Russian soldiers were heading towards Kyiv from Obolon side.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced war on Ukraine in a televised address. Calling the Ukrainian invasion a 'special military operation', Putin said that the decision was made in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." He also claimed that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories.

Russian Troops Killed While Wearing Ukrainian Uniform

Ukraine's Deputy Defense minister Anna Maliar shared the report in a Facebook post on Friday morning. Newsweek reported Maliar said that two Ukrainian vehicles were captured by the Russian soldiers following which they used the same to enter Kyiv from the Obolon side while moving at speed.

"They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks. They will surely be destroyed," read Maliar's translated post. Within an hour, the minister updated the post claiming that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped.

Soon after graphic videos showing the dead Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian fatigues, lying on the ground near the seized vehicles surfaced on social media.

"This is HIGHLY illegal - Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles. Still think sanctions will work?" tweeted a user.

"That's totally not what I'm seeing. The Su25 shooting a civilian building with civilians sheltering yesterday? Grad being used indiscriminately in Sumy? Russian soldiers wearing Ukraine uniforms? If people are suggesting they could be worse, they're doing a great job hiding it" wrote another.

Ukraine Calls on Its People to Join Forces

As the ongoing conflict entered into its second day, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine has been "left alone" to defend itself. "They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he said.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid. The fate of the country depends fully on our army, security forces, all of our defenders," said the Ukrainian President according to the Independent.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Ukraine's defence ministry said that it has lifted age restrictions on army recruitments. "Today Ukraine needs everything, All procedures for joining TPO [Territorial Defence Forces] are simplified. Carry only your passport and identification code. There are no age restrictions. If you have problems on the ground, please refer to this official statement," Yuri Galushkin, the commander of Ukraine's territorial defence forces, said in the statement.

Further, the defence ministry also asked citizens in Obolon to remain vigilant and prepare Molotov cocktails. "Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!" the defence ministry said in a tweet in the Ukrainian language.