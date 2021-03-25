Grant Mulder and Lauren Baugh: Couple Caught in Wild Sex Romp in Florida Park in Broad Daylight

A Florida couple was arrested for lewd behavior after they were allegedly caught in a Florida park performing oral sex on one another in broad daylight. Grant Mulder, 48, and Lauren Baugh, 41, were caught by police in Largo, near Tampa on Saturday in Largo Central Park near Tampa Bay, according to police affidavits obtained by the Smoking Gun.

The couple was found near a veterans' memorial in Largo's Central Park. However, that's not where the erotic episode ended. The cop, who arrested the couple, then went on to write a detailed, erotic novel-style description of the romp in his police report.

Wild Sex in the Afternoon

An officer from Largo Police Department, who arrested the couple, in his report detailed how he witnessed Baugh "lying on her back with her legs spread apart." "[She was] lying on her back with her legs spread apart and her vulva exposed as her boyfriend and co-defendant performed cunnilingus on her," wrote Officer Lawrence Trinka.

Trinka, who is also a wannabe romance-novelist, then elaborated that cunnilingus is "better known as the union of the mouth with the vulva." Interestingly, steamy moment between Baugh and Mulder — which happened amid spring break crowds in the area — was visible to park goers, motorists and pedestrians from a "highly trafficked roadway" nearby, according to the police report.

An affidavit seen by The Smoking Gun states there was an "indication of alcohol influence" on the couple. Mulder, who calls himself 'Buddha' on his social media pages had written 'Spring Break' on his Facebook page last week.

Dark Past

Mulder was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, while Baugh is facing charges for exposure of sexual organs in public place in view of others. Baugh posted a $150 bond and was released from jail Sunday. Mulder entered a no contest plea and was found guilty by a judge, who fined him $600.

However, this isn't the first time that the couple has been convicted. They have criminal past with multiple reports of such sexual romps and other offences. Baugh had earlier been convicted of burglary, theft, trespassing, and possession of an open container.

Mulder, on the other hand has served prison term at least four times. He has a lengthy rap sheet that includes arrests for aggravated assault; grand theft; battery; disorderly intoxication; marijuana possession; burglary; and a number of DUI counts. However, the recent incident of the wild sex romp in broad daylight that too in public view surpasses everything.