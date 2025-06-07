Grant Hardin: Former Police Chief and 'Devil in the Ozarks' Killer Captured Almost Two Weeks after Escaping Arkansas Prison

The former police chief, convicted of murder and rape known as the "Devil in the Ozarks", was nabbed on Friday, less than two miles from the Arkansas prison he broke out of two weeks earlier, according to officials.

Grant Hardin, 56, had managed to avoid being captured since walking out of the Calico Rock prison on May 25, even as authorities used bloodhounds, mounted officers, drones, helicopters, and a specialized U.S. Border Patrol unit in the extensive manhunt over the apst two weeks. "Escapee Grant Hardin was captured this afternoon approximately 1.5 miles west of the prison grounds by law enforcement officials," the Izard County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Nabbed at Last

"His identity was confirmed by fingerprint analysis prior to this announcement notifying the public." U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that the elite Border Patrol Tactical Team, known as BORTAC, helped in the hunt for Hardin by offering "advanced search capabilities and operational support" to law enforcement agencies.

The team's members are trained to operate in challenging environments, such as the rugged Ozark Mountains area where Hardin fled.

Hardin had once served as the police chief in a small, peaceful town near the Arkansas-Missouri border before committing the horrific rape and murder of a local elementary school teacher in 1997.

His shocking crimes were later featured in the television documentary "Devil in the Ozarks."

Life in Jail, an Escape and Capture

Hardin was finally captured and arrested in 2017 after a DNA match linked him to the decades-old murder. He admitted to first-degree murder and received a 30-year prison sentence. In 2018, he again pleaded guilty—this time to additional charges of rape and kidnapping—which added another 50 years to his sentence.

Hardin managed to escape by disguising himself as a prison guard, "in dress and manner," according to court records.

A guard stationed in one of the towers failed to spot the disguise and opened a secured gate, allowing him to walk out.

Rand Champion, a representative for the state's prison system, admitted that Hardin's identity should have been verified before he was allowed to leave the facility.

He confirmed that the security "lapse" will be thoroughly investigated and necessary action will be taken against people responsible for his escape.