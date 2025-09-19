Grand Rapids Man Allegedly Beat Uncle to Death After Finding Out That the Prostitute He Set Him Up with Wasn't a Woman

A Grand Rapids man bludgeoned his uncle to death after learning the prostitute that his uncle hired wasn't a woman, court testimony on Thursday revealed.

The alleged murder took place on April 7, 2023, at Williams' apartment on Oak Park Drive SE. Sharieff Massey, 48, was temporarily living with his 60-year-old uncle, Alevandro Williams, in the apartment.

Grand Rapids police found Williams in a pool of blood on the living room carpet and a trail of blood leading to the bedroom, as if someone had been dragged. There were two pools of blood on the bed and a blood spatter pattern on a wall.

Massey was Receiving Oral Sex from the Sex Worker When He Learned She was A Man

As reported by MLive, Massey revealed to a friend that his uncle had set him up with a sex worker. While receiving oral sex from the sex worker, Massey learned the worker was a man.

The following day Williams was found in a pool of blood, bludgeoned to death inside his apartment. Williams died of blunt-force trauma to the head. Massey is on trial this week at the Kent County Courthouse on second-degree murder charges.

The revelation surrounding the prostitute is the motive behind the homicide, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Bartlett told jurors.

The prosecutor and defense delivered closing arguments Sept. 18, following two days of testimony in Judge Christina Mims' courtroom. "Two people are locked in an apartment," she said in closing arguments. "Only one walks away alive – the murderer."

'I'm Going to Do What I Have to Do,' Massey Allegedly Said Before Killing Williams

The prosecutor said the evidence – including Massey's 911 call and expert testimony – points to the defendant's guilt. Bartlett reminded jurors of testimony from Massey's friend, Justin Goodwin, which, she said, established a motive for the killing.

Massey and Goodwin were smoking marijuana together. Goodwin testified that Massey said Williams had hired a prostitute for him but while receiving oral sex, Massey learned it was a man.

"I'm going to do what I have to do," Massey allegedly told Goodwin.

Defense Argued Williams Didn't Have Money to Pay for a Sex Worker, Said Massey Was Innocent Citing Lack of Witnesses

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio called Bartlett's motive "bogus without any facts to support it." Nunzio told the jury Williams could not possibly afford to pay for a sex worker, while remining jurors that they never heard from any witnesses who said Massey was violent, angry or short-tempered.

"Not one witness," he said. "Did (prosecutors) look? Not my job, but they had two-and-a-half years to prove this man is a loose cannon and not one (witness)."

The defense said his client was innocent and noted that police didn't give the case the attention it deserved."This was personal to whomever did this to Alevandro. This was a message," Nunzio said.

Jurors began deliberating late Thursday morning. They can also consider a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.