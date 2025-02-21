Grammy-Winning Singer Chantal Kreviazuk Alters O Canada Lyrics in Protest Against 51st State Rhetoric at 4 Nations Face-Off

Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk sparked controversy by changing the lyrics of O Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the U.S. on Thursday. The Grammy-winning artist altered the anthem to protest rhetoric about Canada becoming America's "51st state."

Kreviazuk, 50, sang "that only us command" instead of the official "in all of us command" at TD Garden in Boston. A representative confirmed to CBC News that the change was intentional, aimed at recent remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kreviazuk Speaks Out

The Winnipeg-born artist shared her stance on Instagram, posting a photo of the revised lyrics written on her hand.

"In this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment, I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices, and try to protect ourselves," she wrote. "We should express our outrage in the face of any abuses of power."

Despite a request from the arena's announcer for respect, loud boos filled the venue before the anthem. However, after Canada secured a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory, O Canada was played again—this time without jeers, as most American fans had already left.

Political Backdrop

The anthem alteration comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations. Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become 51st state of the U.S., a sentiment he echoed online Thursday morning. His threats of tariffs against Canada have also fueled discontent.

In response to Canada's victory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media. "You can't take our country—and you can't take our game," he posted on X.

Growing Hockey Rivalry

The rivalry between Canadian and American hockey fans has intensified throughout the tournament. Boos for the U.S. anthem were heard at games in Montreal, particularly before Saturday's matchup when the U.S. defeated Canada 3-1.

Canada's Nathan MacKinnon, named tournament MVP after scoring four goals in four games, acknowledged the rising tensions.

"A lot of stuff going on with Canada and the USA right now, and us playing against each other was kind of a perfect storm for our sport," he said. "It was much more popular than even we would have imagined."

Fans React

Before Canada's 5-3 win over Finland on Monday, a few boos were heard when O Canada played in Boston. However, the hostility was nowhere near the level seen in Montreal, where American anthems faced loud jeers.

As tensions rise, the ice remains the battleground where Canada asserts its identity—not just as a hockey powerhouse but as an independent nation unwilling to be absorbed.