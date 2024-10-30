Grammy-Winning Producer Metro Boomin Allegedly Sexually Assaulted and Impregnated a Woman, Claims Lawsuit

In a serious accusation, American music producer Metro Boomin has been sued over allegations of sexual assault and emotional distress from an incident in 2016. The lawsuit, filed by Vanessa LeMaistre on October 29, details claims that Metro assaulted her at his Los Angeles studio, leading to a pregnancy later terminated. Known for his work on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, the Grammy-winning producer now faces legal battles over the alleged incident.

According to the complaint, LeMaistre met Metro in 2016 after experiencing personal tragedy—her nine-month-old son had passed away, sending her into a period of grief. They reportedly grew close after a trip to Las Vegas, where Metro allegedly extended his support to her. However, LeMaistre's lawsuit claims this relationship took a troubling turn during a studio visit in Los Angeles. When she arrived, she observed Metro consuming codeine, despite his friends reportedly advising against it.

LeMaistre admits to having taken half a Xanax with a shot of alcohol that evening as a means of coping with her grief. She alleges that, shortly after, she lost consciousness on the couch. According to court documents, she later awoke to find Metro on top of her, performing sexual acts without her consent. She claims she blacked out again and eventually regained consciousness in a Beverly Hills hotel room, confused and shocked, with no memory of how she got there.

Following the alleged assault, LeMaistre discovered she was pregnant. In the lawsuit, she states that she had no sexual relationships outside of Metro and concluded the pregnancy was the result of his actions. She later terminated the pregnancy, citing trauma from the incident.

Further intensifying her accusations, LeMaistre claims that Metro joked about the assault in the lyrics of "Rap Saved Me," a song he produced with 21 Savage, Offset, and Quavo. The lyrics reference a woman fainting after taking Xanax, which LeMaistre says aligns with details of her experience. She contends that the lyrics trivialize the trauma she endured, adding another layer to the distress she says she continues to experience.

In the legal complaint, LeMaistre is seeking damages for the psychological impact of the alleged assault and Metro's subsequent behavior.