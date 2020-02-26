Grammy award winner Duffy has revealed that she drugged, held captive and raped for days by an undisclosed person. The disclosure explained the disappearance of the Welsh singer and songwriter soon after the launch of debut album Rockferry, which went on to become a superhit.

The 35-year-old singer made her shocking revelation through an Instagram post. Though Duffy mentioned the ordeal suffered by her, she did not disclose the name of her assaulter or when and where the incident took place. She has assured her fans that she would answer their questions in a spoken interview later.

Duffy had shared the incident with a journalist

At the onset of the emotional post, Duffy, who hails from Nefyn in Gwynedd, said that she had wanted to disclose about her ordeal through writing a number of times in the past.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it," she wrote.

Talking about her disappearance from the public eye, the Mercy singer wrote: "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak."

"The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine," she went on to add.

Duffy didn't want the world to see the 'sadness in her eyes'

Stating that she didn't wanted the world to see the sadness in her eyes due to the ordeal she underwent, Duffy said that it was difficult for to sing after being drugged and raped.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke," said the singer.

Duffy would reveal more about the assault in a spoken interview in few weeks

Assuring her fans that she would soon reveal a lot more about the incident and answer their questions, Duffy said that she would be posting a spoken interview in coming weeks. "If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends."

Towards the end of her post, Duffy urged her fans to respect her decision. "Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience," said Duffy.