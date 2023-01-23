Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards 2023 will take place with a worldwide live broadcast at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Saturday, February 18, at 6 pm KST. The ceremony will focus on engaging K-pop fans from across the globe by streaming the red-carpet arrivals. The main event will be available online live from South Korea to different countries.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony through various online streaming platforms.

Goan Chart Music Awards is being rebranded as Circle Chart Music Awards this year, and here is everything to know about the annual event, including the lineup and nomination list.

Lineup

Globally famous K-pop bands and artists will perform on stage during the annual award ceremony. STAYC, aespa, NMIXX, Kep1er, Choi Ye Na, and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon are confirmed to perform during the event. The second lineup of performers will be revealed this week.

Nomination List

The organizers plan to introduce new changes for determining the winners this year. International K-pop fans will have a role in selecting the winners in Main Award categories, such as Artist of the Year (Digital Music), Rookie of the Year (Digital Music), and World Rookie of the Year. The winners in these categories will be decided based on their data from the global K-pop charts.

Korean music lovers can look forward to new award categories this year, like the Group Artist of the Year and Male/Female Solo Artist of the Year. The winners in these award categories will be selected using global K-pop charts and album charts of Circle. Another change to introduce this year is the change in name for the Style of the Year Award. The choreographers and stylists awards will be renamed Visual Director and Performance Director.

Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards 2023 Nomination List

Artist of the Year (Digital Music â€“ Monthly)

December 2021

aespa for Dreams Come True

BE'O for Counting Stars (featuring Beenzino)

BTS for Butter (Holiday Remix)

IU for Winter Sleep

IVE for ELEVEN

January 2022

Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (featuring BIBI)

ENHYPEN for Polaroid Love

GOT the beat for Step Back

Kep1er for WA DA DA

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Can't Control Myself

February 2022

NMIXX for O.O

STAYC for RUN2U

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for INVU

TREASURE for DARARI

TREASURE for JIKJIN

March 2022

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

Jay Park for GANADARA (featuring IU)

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

Stray Kids for MANIAC

April 2022

BIGBANG for Still Life

IVE for LOVE DIVE

Jessi for ZOOM

PSY for That That (produced by and featuring BTS' Suga)

SEVENTEEN for Darl+ing

May 2022

LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS

NCT DREAM for Beatbox

SEVENTEEN for HOT

TXT for Good Boy Gone Bad

TXT for Opening Sequence

June 2022

BTS for Born Singer

BTS for For Youth

BTS for Run BTS

BTS for Yet to Come

TWICE member Nayeon for POP!

July 2022

aespa for Girls

ITZY for SNEAKERS

BTS member J-Hope for Arson

BTS member J-Hope for MORE

SEVENTEEN for _WORLD

August 2022

BLACKPINK for Pink Venom

IVE for After LIKE

NewJeans for Attention

NewJeans for Hype Boy

TWICE for Talk that Talk

September 2022

BLACKPINK for The Happiest Girl

BLACKPINK for Hard to Love

BLACKPINK for Shut Down

BLACKPINK for Typa Girl

Crush for Rush Hour featuring BTS member J-Hope

October 2022

(G)I-DLE for Nxde

BTS member Jin for The Astronaut

LE SSERAFIM for ANTIFRAGILE

Red Velvet member Seulgi for 28 Reasons

Stray Kids for CASE 143

Artist of the Year (Physical Album â€“ Quarterly)

First Quarter (December 1, 2021 â€“ February 28, 2022)

ENHYPEN for DIMENSION: ANSWER

NCT for Universe

NMIXX for AD MARE

SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS

TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE

Second Quarter (March 1, 2022 â€“ May 31, 2022)

NCT DREAM for Beatbox

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun

Stray Kids for ORDINARY

TXT for minisode 2: Thursday's Child

Third Quarter (June 1, 2022 â€“ August 31, 2022)

aespa for Girls

BTS for Proof

ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO: DAY 1

IVE for After LIKE

SEVENTEEN for SECTOR 17

Fourth Quarter (September 1, 2022 â€“ November 30, 2022)