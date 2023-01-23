Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards 2023 will take place with a worldwide live broadcast at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Saturday, February 18, at 6 pm KST. The ceremony will focus on engaging K-pop fans from across the globe by streaming the red-carpet arrivals. The main event will be available online live from South Korea to different countries.
People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony through various online streaming platforms.
Goan Chart Music Awards is being rebranded as Circle Chart Music Awards this year, and here is everything to know about the annual event, including the lineup and nomination list.
Lineup
Globally famous K-pop bands and artists will perform on stage during the annual award ceremony. STAYC, aespa, NMIXX, Kep1er, Choi Ye Na, and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon are confirmed to perform during the event. The second lineup of performers will be revealed this week.
Nomination List
The organizers plan to introduce new changes for determining the winners this year. International K-pop fans will have a role in selecting the winners in Main Award categories, such as Artist of the Year (Digital Music), Rookie of the Year (Digital Music), and World Rookie of the Year. The winners in these categories will be decided based on their data from the global K-pop charts.
Korean music lovers can look forward to new award categories this year, like the Group Artist of the Year and Male/Female Solo Artist of the Year. The winners in these award categories will be selected using global K-pop charts and album charts of Circle. Another change to introduce this year is the change in name for the Style of the Year Award. The choreographers and stylists awards will be renamed Visual Director and Performance Director.
Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards 2023 Nomination List
Artist of the Year (Digital Music â€“ Monthly)
December 2021
- aespa for Dreams Come True
- BE'O for Counting Stars (featuring Beenzino)
- BTS for Butter (Holiday Remix)
- IU for Winter Sleep
- IVE for ELEVEN
January 2022
- Choi Ye Na for SMILEY (featuring BIBI)
- ENHYPEN for Polaroid Love
- GOT the beat for Step Back
- Kep1er for WA DA DA
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Can't Control Myself
February 2022
- NMIXX for O.O
- STAYC for RUN2U
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for INVU
- TREASURE for DARARI
- TREASURE for JIKJIN
March 2022
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- Jay Park for GANADARA (featuring IU)
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- Stray Kids for MANIAC
April 2022
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- Jessi for ZOOM
- PSY for That That (produced by and featuring BTS' Suga)
- SEVENTEEN for Darl+ing
May 2022
- LE SSERAFIM for FEARLESS
- NCT DREAM for Beatbox
- SEVENTEEN for HOT
- TXT for Good Boy Gone Bad
- TXT for Opening Sequence
June 2022
- BTS for Born Singer
- BTS for For Youth
- BTS for Run BTS
- BTS for Yet to Come
- TWICE member Nayeon for POP!
July 2022
- aespa for Girls
- ITZY for SNEAKERS
- BTS member J-Hope for Arson
- BTS member J-Hope for MORE
- SEVENTEEN for _WORLD
August 2022
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- IVE for After LIKE
- NewJeans for Attention
- NewJeans for Hype Boy
- TWICE for Talk that Talk
September 2022
- BLACKPINK for The Happiest Girl
- BLACKPINK for Hard to Love
- BLACKPINK for Shut Down
- BLACKPINK for Typa Girl
- Crush for Rush Hour featuring BTS member J-Hope
October 2022
- (G)I-DLE for Nxde
- BTS member Jin for The Astronaut
- LE SSERAFIM for ANTIFRAGILE
- Red Velvet member Seulgi for 28 Reasons
- Stray Kids for CASE 143
Artist of the Year (Physical Album â€“ Quarterly)
First Quarter (December 1, 2021 â€“ February 28, 2022)
- ENHYPEN for DIMENSION: ANSWER
- NCT for Universe
- NMIXX for AD MARE
- SMTOWN for 2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS
- TREASURE for THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE
Second Quarter (March 1, 2022 â€“ May 31, 2022)
- NCT DREAM for Beatbox
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- SEVENTEEN for Face the Sun
- Stray Kids for ORDINARY
- TXT for minisode 2: Thursday's Child
Third Quarter (June 1, 2022 â€“ August 31, 2022)
- aespa for Girls
- BTS for Proof
- ENHYPEN for MANIFESTO: DAY 1
- IVE for After LIKE
- SEVENTEEN for SECTOR 17
Fourth Quarter (September 1, 2022 â€“ November 30, 2022)
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- (G)I-DLE for I love
- BTS member Jin for The Astronaut
- NCT 127 for 2 Baddies
- Stray Kids for MAXIDENT