Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations Live Stream: Watch Official Announcement Online from Anywhere

Music lovers from across the globe are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of Grammy Awards 2022 nominations. The nominees will be declared through a live event on Tuesday. People from any part of the globe, including Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Indonesia, can watch the broadcast online from their homes.

The nomination list of this year will be released by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt. The event will be broadcast live on the official website from 9 am PST. The broadcast can be watched live online on the official YouTube channel of the Recording Academy. Watch the event below:

After the telecast ends, the complete nomination list of the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be released on the official website. It will also be available on the social media pages of the Recording Academy, including Facebook and Twitter.

Nomination Prediction

K-pop boy band BTS, English singer Ed Sheeran, American singer Olivia Rodrigo, and American R&B Silk Sonic duo are expected to bag some nominations this year. All these global stars are likely to compete with each other for the Record of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, Chicago rapper Polo G is likely to be one of the nominees for the Best New Artist Award. The Grammy screening committee revealed that he is eligible for the nomination slot. Along with him, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Italian rock band MÃ¥neskin, and Australian singer The Kid Laroi will probably get nominated in this category.

Grammy Awards 2022 will be held at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles from 8 pm EST on January 31. It will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus. During the ceremony, the best talents from the music industry will be honored in various categories, such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The 64th annual award ceremony will introduce a lot of changes, especially in the selection process of winners. New rules and guidelines are introduced to make an equitable and transparent judgment, according to the organizers. From this year, two new categories will be introduced to the nomination list. They are Best Global Music Performance and Best MÃºsica Urbana Album.

Another major change introduced this year is regarding the fans voting. Music creators will only be allowed to cast their votes in 10 specific genre fields. Thirdly, the craft category will be consolidated into two fields: the production field and the presentation field. The recording academy also eliminated the review committee in general and genre fields. Lastly, the Best Dance Recording category has been renamed to Best Dance/Electronic Recording.