Grammy award winner John Prine has died at the age of 73. The legendary singer was suffering from coronavirus and was hospitalised at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville since March 26. The news of his death was confirmed by Prine's publicist.

The singer who hit the spotlight in the 1970s was an accomplished and highly successful songwriter from his generation. Known for belting out successful country songs, Prine won the Grammy award in 1991 for his album The Missing Years and another in 2005 for Fair & Square.

Life and times of John Prine

Son of William Prine and Verna Hamm, Prine learnt playing the guitar from his elder brother David. During his five-year stint as a mailman, Prine used to perform during the 'Open mic' nights in Chicago clubs. In an interview to the Chicago Tribune, Prine said he wrote his best-known songs while delivering the mail.

"I likened the mail route to being in a library without any books. You just had time to be quiet and think, and that's where I would come up with a lot of songs. If the song was any good I could remember it later and write it down," he said.

After Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter spotted Prince during one of his performances at the club, he was signed by the Atlantic Records. Later, Prine released his first album in 1971. Awarded with the Lifetime Achievement award in 2019 by the Recording Academy honoured, Prine battled cancer and had his left lung removed in 2013.

Condolences pour in for Prine on social media

In a written statement issued, the Recording Academy said: "We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine. Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John's impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Bruce Springsteen tweeted: "Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family."

"Your music meant so much to me...your friendship even more. RIP," wrote Chris Issak. Author Stephen King tweeted: "Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs."