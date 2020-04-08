As China eases its lockdown restrictions on the city of Wuhan a shocking new report published by Radio Free Asia (RFA) claims local authorities are burning COVID-19 infected people alive.

Citing an individual who works in the Chinese funeral industry, identified as "Ma," RFA reported that patients infected with COVID-19 are being incinerated while they're still alive. The report, which RFA notes has not been independently verified, adds that this is being done in order to make room for new patient admissions in Wuhan's overcrowded hospitals.

Infected patients burned alive, claim witnesses

Hospital staff are choosing older patients who are less likely to survive the infection and putting them in body bags that are later transported to local funeral homes, where they are cremated while they're still alive and conscious.

"One old lady was saying that they put one guy into ... a body bag when he wasn't even dead yet, and took him off to the crematorium because there was no way of saving him," Ma was quoted as saying by the publication, talking about a video recorded by an older woman, which went viral on social media in February.

In the video, the woman says she witnessed a patient next to her at a Wuhan hospital forced into a body bag while she was still alive. "He's not dead, his feet and hands are still moving," the woman says in the clip with a Wuhan dialect. "[They] wrapped him in a plastic body bag and zipped it up." Watch the video below:

Screams heard from funeral homes

The source also revealed that horrific screams are being heard coming out of funeral homes where people are being incinerated.

"Some people are saying that ... there are video clips of screams coming from funeral homes, from inside the furnaces ... which tells us that some people were taken to the funeral homes while they were still alive," Ma revealed.

Ma also pointed out that funeral homes in Wuhan are working around the clock with some burning several bodies together to keep up with the growing count, to the extent that incinerators have started malfunctioning as a result.

This is in line with previous reports claiming that Wuhan's funeral homes are cremating hundreds of bodies daily after an image of a massive shipment of thousands of urns being delivered to funeral homes started circulating on social media, insinuating that the actual number of fatalities is not being reported by the Xi Jinping-led government.