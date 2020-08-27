A government official of Indonesia accidentally left his camera on during a Zoom video call as he was having sex with his secretary. The official named Jesus Estil was caught in the act as the meeting with Fatima Dos village council in the city of Cavity was taking place on August 26.

As others were discussing, the council captain got up and went towards a lady who was sitting on a sofa a few steps away from his computer. Both of them started performing sexual activities with the camera turned on.

Official Forgot to Turn of Camera

The woman was later identified as the secretary of the official, who also does accounting for the office of the local government. One of the official's colleagues recorded the explicit scene. After the clip got public, few of the residents of the village filed a petition for removing the captain for misconduct.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has confirmed that the official is going to be removed as soon as possible, according to the latest reports. "This is not simple misconduct, but grave misconduct. We will do everything to punish him. Naturally, the staff member in question has asked for forgiveness but it is not that easy," DILG Barangay Affairs Summons and Complaints Chief Richard Geronimo mentioned as reported by the Daily Star. Both the official and the lady have not reported to their office since the video was made public.

In the month of June, a similar kind of incident took place in Mexico as a politician apologized after taking her top off during a meeting on Zoom. Senator Martha Lucia Micher while speaking to the members of the National Regeneration Movement political party, the Bank of Mexico, and also journalists on May 29 about coronavirus, she started getting changed without noticing that the camera was still on. The screenshots of the incident went viral on social media.