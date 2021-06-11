Gossip Girl Trailer: Racy Video of New TV Show With Threesome Act Stuns Fans

The sexiest trailer is just out. Gossip Girl fans are stunned with the launch of the new trailer of HBO Max revival as it is closest to what seems like watching a soft porn show. Fans have been left blushing by the sex scenes of Gossip Girl's reboot trailer. The trailer of the show debuted June 10, with reviewers calling it hot and sexy as "soft porn".

The continuation of the iconic CW series has an all-new cast with new characters and away from a broadcast network as the sex scenes in the show have been ramped up to the next level. The trailer shows a threesome, two romps and hints another, shocking fans and viewers of the show. One of the fans wrote, "Gossip Girl has illicit affairs and threesomes what?"

Another said, "This looks good but it doesn't feel like Gossip Girl?? and why do you have to put so many sex scenes in every show HBO?? According to The Sun, a source said the producers and directors of the show are ruining something classic and hyper-sexualizing the young actors, which is offensive.

Gossip Girl Reboot Cast

The new cast of the popular American TV show has Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, Evan Mock in key roles. It has been learned that Canadian actor Jordan Alexander plays the character of Julien Calloway, a teen influencer in the TV show. However, the original cast member of Gossip Girl Kristen Bell will be the narrator in the upcoming TV series.

Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl, the soapy 2000s teen drama is coming back to entertain the TV audience showing a new generation of rich and famous prep school teenagers. In the age of social media celebrities and influencers, this teen drama is perfect to showcase the side of New York City's young elites.

Is Gossip Girl on Netflix?

The new episodes of Gossip Girl are due in July, and its production has officially started. It is set to launch on HBO's streaming platform on July 8, 2021, HBO Max. However, it's a piece of sad news for those who've grown accustomed to streaming shows so effortlessly on Netflix. The new teen drama "Gossip Girl" won't be available on the OTT platform. Moreover, the earlier episodes of Gossip Girl (six seasons) officially left Netflix last year on December 31.