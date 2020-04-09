Google announced on Wednesday that it was offering two months of free access to its video game streaming platform, Stadia, as people are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the world, several countries have enforced lockdowns, forcing people to isolate themselves and practice social distancing in a bid to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the deadly virus. Google wants to keep it that way by offering free access to its cloud-based platform, Stadia.

Google Stadia offers free access to Pro for two months

The company has rolled out a free two-month trial of Stadia Pro to users in 14 countries for the next 48 hours. These include US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

After the trial, Stadia Pro will cost you $9.99 a month, but you can opt-out of your subscription at any time if you don't wish to pay for the service.. If you're already a paid Stadia Pro subscriber, don't worry, you won't be charged for the next two months.

Google Stadia usually allows gamers to enjoy games in 4K resolution but Google said it would be downscaling the default screen resolution from to 1080p in order to reduce the load on the internet amid the coronavirus crisis.

Which games are included?

Users will get two free months of Stadio Pro with instant access to nine video game titles. These are as follows:

GRID

Gylt

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Serious Sam Collection

Spitlings

Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)

Thumper

Destiny 2: The Collection

Additionally, you can purchase more games from the store, which will remain in your collection even after you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription.

How to sign up and start playing?

Signing up for Google Stadia is pretty simple: