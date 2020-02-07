To remain future-proof, all major smartphone makers are incorporating 5G connectivity in their next phones. Google, however, may be thinking otherwise by making yet another 4G smartphone for the masses. A new disclosure by XDA-Developers hints that the upcoming affordable version of the Pixel phone would skip 5G network connectivity.

According to the report, the Pixel phone would come with the codename Sunfish and most probably incorporate a mid-range Qualcomm Soc Snapdragon 730. Unlike most Android smartphone makers, Pixel devices skip top-of-the-shelf specifications. The devices instead focus on device optimization through better software and hardware integration to offer top-notch performance. All Pixel range of smartphones vouch for it.

In 2020, Google would come up with two more devices codenamed Sunfish and Redfin. The phones would cater to the premium segment and appear in the market as successors to Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google launched the two devices in 2019 alongside two affordable phones called Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Though the Pixel 3a did remarkably well in several markets, its bigger-display variant 3a XL did not live up to expectations. This might be the reason Google plans to roll out just one affordable phone this year instead of two.

An earlier leaked render image by @onleaks and 91Mobiles hinted that the Pixel 4A would appear with a complete design overhaul compared to the existing Pixel 3a series. The CAD render claimed that the Pixel 4a would flaunt a punch-hole style selfie camera on the top left corner of the display. Pixel 4a might come only with fingerprint unlock and sacrifice the Google Face Unlock and Motion smart gestures available in the Pixel 4 range of devices.

According to the rumor mill, the Pixel 4a would feature a 12.2 MP primary camera, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio-out port.

Pixel 4a is expected to arrive much earlier than the Pixel 5 series of devices. The smartphone would probably be unveiled at the May 2020 Google I/O conference. The device is expected to be available at around SGD 450 in the Singapore market.

(Source)