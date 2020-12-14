Google products that include YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs were down for about an hour after suffering a rare outage on Monday, 14 December. The company admitted that there were issues which were fixed in less than an hour.

People in most part of the globe could not access the Google services which affected millions of netizens around the world. Gmail, Google Drive, Android Play Store, Maps and many other services were hit by a massive outage.

The Google-connected smart devices too encountered temporary issues. "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail," the statement from the company read.

Although the outage was for a small time, it clearly shows the dependency of people on Google products with some even going to an extent of calling it the God of the internet. A small problem issue can shake the internet.

It is rare to see Google services experiencing such problems. In 2019, the US users had witnessed difficulties in accessing the services.

