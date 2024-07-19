Good Partner Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Good Partner episode 3 will air on SBS TV on Friday (July 19) at 10:00 pm KST. It will focus on the personal and professional struggles of two divorce lawyers -- Cha Eun Kyung and Han Yu Ri. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Wavve.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

An actual divorce attorney wrote the story of Good Partner. Screenwriter Choi Yu Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Kim Ga Ram directed the mini-series with Ahn Ji Sook. It stars Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han, Pyo Ji Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun, and Han Jae Yi.

Here are the International Air Timings of Good Partner Episode 3:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The production team of Good Partner has released new stills of Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun. These teaser images hint at the various personal and professional challenges faced by the two lawyers. The first set of photos focuses on the complicated relationship between Eun Kyung and her husband, Kim Ji Sang.

The newly released stills highlight trouble in the relationship between the star lawyer and her life partner. Eun Kyung exchanges a cold gaze with her husband while celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple does not look happy on the joyous occasion. The teaser images tease a change in the relationship between the lawyer and her husband. The stills show her furiously watching her husband displaying affection towards Choi Sa Ra during a grocery shopping date.

"The envied couple Cha Eun Kyung and Kim Ji Sang are about to face a crisis. [Upcoming episodes will unfold] a whirlpool of relationships interestingly hidden beneath their fake happiness. Please look forward to what choices Eun Kyung will make in response to Kim Ji Sang's affair," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, Yu Ri will deal with a new crisis on this job. The teaser images show her waiting in front of the operation room with her client's family. She seeks help from the senior lawyer.

"What effect will Cha Eun Kyung's advice have on Han Yu Ri, who gets too emotionally involved in her clients' situations? And how will Han Yu Ri overcome the unexpected crisis that comes her way? Please stay tuned to find out," the production team teased.